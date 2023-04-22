The sports category has moved to a new website.
PDP tasks Nigerians on justice, national regeneration at Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP said it was saddened that at a time such as this, Nigerians were still facing challenges of insecurity, poverty and economic hardship .

Debo Ologunagba Press Briefing, Abuja

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party,in a statement in Abuja on Friday,also congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which signifies the end of Ramadan fasting.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion to further strengthen the bond of unity, to forgive, love and care for one another in the hope for a new dawn of a regenerated nation where peace, justice, rule of law, security, prosperity and happiness of citizens shall reign.

“The holy month Ramadan offered our nation the divine opportunity for serious introspection especially on issues of the fear of God, integrity and accountability.

“Adherence to set rules and constitutional order as well as the respect for the rights, personal freedom and will of the citizens in a democratic setting.

“Nigerians, especially leaders, must reflect on the essence of Ramadan and use the occasion to re-awaken the virtues of selflessness, honesty, self-restraint, fair-mindedness, mutual respect.

“The occasion should also be used to re-awaken the virtues of forgiveness, love and compassion for one another without regards to ethnic, sectional, religious or partisan considerations as this is the only way to achieve the much-desired politically stable and economically viable nation,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP was saddened that at a time such as this, Nigerians were still facing challenges of insecurity, poverty and economic hardship .

He said that party was, however, optimistic that with fervent prayers to God and determination of the citizens, Nigeria would overcome its present challenges.

“The PDP prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” the statement added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

