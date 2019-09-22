As President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed him, saying he has no agenda for Nigerians at the assembly.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, September 22, 2019, said that it was lamentable that President Buhari would attend the 74th UNGA without an agenda that would attract benefits to Nigeria.

The opposition party alleged that Buhari’s lack of plan or agenda showed that “he is not committed to the nation.”

Ologbondiyan said, “Is it not lamentable that, while other leaders are heading to the meeting with well-articulated national proposals that will boost their nations’ competitiveness on international engagements, the Buhari Presidency is going empty, with zero capacity to engage — a clear signal that it will equally return empty?

“The sad effect of such leadership failure is worsened by the acceptability issues trailing the rigging of the February presidential election, for which the Buhari Presidency is largely lacking in confidence and poise to vigorously engage other world leaders on issues”

The PDP spokesperson also recalled how President Buhari allegedly returned empty when he attended the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development without sealing any deal for the nation.

He said, “The PDP painfully recalls how, earlier this month, President Buhari returned empty from the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, at the same time his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana.

“Nevertheless, since Mr. President is appearing before the UNGA, the PDP tasks him to use the opportunity to address world leaders on the reports by the European Union, African Union and other international bodies, detailing heavy manipulations and outright rigging of the 2019 general elections to favour him and his party.”

However, Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyeama, has said that President Buhari would use the opportunity of his presence at the assembly to articulate the priorities of the Nigerian government to the world.

According to Channels TV, President Buhari will be the 5th on the list of presidents to address the assembly.