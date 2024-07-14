ADVERTISEMENT
PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa LG polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 political parties participated in the election.

An illustrative photo of PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]
An illustrative photo of PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]

Alhaji Mohammed Umar, the Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), announced the results of the election on Sunday in Yola.

Umar said for councillorship positions, PDP also won 225 seats while NNPP won one seat in the Demsa ward in the Demsa Local Government Area of the state,

“For the Chairmanship election, PDP won all the 21 seats as declared at the Local Government level.

“And for the councillorship, PDP won 225 seats while NNPP won one seat in Demsa ward,” he said.

He further said that the commission would issue their certificates of return on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

