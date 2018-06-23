PDP speaks on Abaribe, Suswam’s arrest by DSS

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the arrest of two of its members by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Daily Post, the chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus descried the arrests as a clampdown on the opposition by the government.

Secondus said this while revealing moves made by the party to reach out to the arrested people.

He said “We have sent a delegation comprising our governors to the DG of DSS over the spate of arrests of our members.

“Yesterday, they picked up a former Governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswam, and today, they arrested Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. We can’t reach them and even their loyalists can’t reach them.

“Now, the clampdown has indeed started. But how many of our members are they going to arrest, just because they (the government and the ruling party) are afraid of losing the (2019 presidential) election?

“Maybe they will arrest all of us and put us into jail. Nigerians are watching and the international community is also watching.”

DSS arrests Abaribe

On Friday, June 22, 2018, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Punch reports that the lawmaker was arrested at a popular hotel located at Maitama District.

Ex-Governor, Gabriel Suswam in DSS custody

Also, the ex-governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam was picked up by the DSS in connection with the security challenges in the state.

Channels Television also reports that Suswam was arrested following a petition written by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ortom reportedly accused Suswam of allegedly planning to make the state ungovernable.

PDP visits DSS boss over arrests

The PDP chairman also revealed that it has sent a delegation to the Director-General of the DSS, Lawan Daura as a result of Suswam and Abaribe’s arrests.

He however refused to disclose the details of the meeting.

You will recall that the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan had earlier raised an alarm saying that Nigeria has become a police state under President Buhari.

Ologbondiyan also alleged that the lives of those who oppose the President are endangered.