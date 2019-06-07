An Ebonyi lawmaker, Senator Obinna Ogba, says Senate President Bukola Saraki led the upper chamber like military dictator, Sani Abacha.

Ogba, who represents Ebonyi Central, stated this during the valedictory session for the Senate on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The lawmaker, who described Abacha as a good man. noted that Saraki led the Senate creditably well.

"I am one of those who believe that many people can say what they like but Sani Abacha is a president that we have never seen," Ogba said.

"You may like it, you may not like it. But I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha. Abacha is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him. People are condemning him today are worse things that he did not do but time shall tell.

"During Abacha we don't have security problem like this and so many things that the man did. Wherever the man is, God will continue to bless him," he added.

Abacha's government was, however, criticised for alleged corruption and human right abuses.