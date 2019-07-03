PDP selects Reps minority officers as Gbajabiamila swears-in new members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

In a letter signed by the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus and addressed to the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the party anointed Rep. Chukwuka Onyema (PDP-Anambra), as Deputy Minority Leader.

The letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Rep. Abiante Awaji-Inombek (Rivers-PDP).

The party also chose Rep. Yakubu Bade (PDP-Kaduna) as Minority Whip and Rep. Muraina Ajibola (PDP-Oyo) as Deputy Minority Whip.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila has sworn-in four members of the House who were absent at the inauguration of the 9th assembly.

The members are Rep. Peter Akpatason (APC-Edo), Rep. Yaya Ibrahim (APC-Kaduna)

Rep. Kasimu Maigari (PDP-Taraba) and Rep. Nasir Gabasawa (APC-Kano).