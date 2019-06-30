The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that there’s a serious and bitter infighting with the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) and the presidency.

The opposition party made this known in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, June 29, 2019, saying the conflict within the ruling party is about positions.

In the statement, Ologbondiyan described the APC as a sanctuary of “power mongers and looters.”

He said, “The bitter fighting and hostilities in the presidency is as a result of the confusion that had enveloped the APC and the Buhari Presidency over the brazen stealing of the presidential mandate that Nigerians freely gave to the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 23, presidential election.”

“The vicious fight for positions as ‘booty’ of a stolen mandate further exposes the APC and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency as power mongers who are only interested in power grabbing, treasury looting and plundering of our national patrimony and not in the welfare of Nigerians.

“Nigerians watched as a faction within the power-grabbing APC, in a loud protest in our nation’s seat of power, Abuja, earlier in the week, listed the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mr. President’s cousin, Mamman Daura and his long-standing friend, Isa Funtua as members of the said cabal that have appropriated the Presidency and held President Buhari hostage.

Premium Times

“In a counter-protest, the supporters of the cabal had also accused a prominent APC governor of a north-west state and his ‘brother’, who is a prominent former minister and former governor of a south-south state, as those fanning the embers of discord in the presidential villa to achieve their desperate ambition for power in 2023.”

Ologbondiyan also said that the infighting within the presidency is a confirmation of Buhari’s “incompetence and leadership failure.”

“The harsh reality is that, with the situation at hand, there is no hope in sight for our nation under the APC and the Buhari presidency.”

“Nevertheless, while the PDP stands with millions of Nigerians in the determination to retrieve our stolen mandate at the appropriate judicial panels, our party finds it ludicrous that in the face of herculean challenges confronting us as a nation, the concern of the APC and Buhari Presidency is the sharing of ill-gotten electoral booty” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigerians and the National Assembly are still expecting President Buhari’s list of cabinet members.

Pulse recently reported that the president may submit the list to the National Assembly before the lawmakers go on a two month recess in July.