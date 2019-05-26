The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the comment of Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari about Social Investment Programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The First Lady while speaking at an interactive forum on Saturday, May 25, 2019, said the N500 billion social investment programme in the north has failed to cater for the poor.

Reacting to this, the opposition party has said that Mrs Buhari’s comment has vindicated the party’s stance on the Social Investment Programme.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's National Publicity Secretary, PDP said Mrs. Buhari’s revelation has further shown that there is a humongous fraud in the N500bn Social Investment Programme, adding that the N16bn Mosquito Net Project of the Buhari administration, has further vindicated its stance that the administration is deceitful and a pretentious citadel of corruption.

The statement reads: “Aisha Buhari’s revelation has further shown that the PDP has not been crying wolf by insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari must account for the trillions of naira stolen under his watch in the last four years.

‘More disheartening is the fact that the said funds were meant for the welfare of the poor, whom Mr President had always claimed to represent in government.

‘Unfortunately, these poor Nigerians have been waiting endlessly for the failed social investments promised by President Buhari only to have their hopes dashed as revelations by Mrs Buhari had shown that the money provided for the programme had been stolen.

‘The PDP holds that now that the truth has been revealed by no lesser Nigerian than Mr President’s wife, the National Assembly and all anti-corruption agencies should immediately commence forensic investigation how these funds were dispensed and utilized.

‘Nigerians can now see how the same administration president over by ‘Mr. Integrity’ has been using the names of innocent poor Nigerians to loot our national treasury and fritter away billions of naira to finance their wasteful lifestyle while Nigerians wallow in abject poverty.

‘It is indeed appalling that the Buhari administration would be sitting on such colossal corruption and continues to thrive in evil concealment while diverting public attention from their rot by hounding innocent opposition figures on trump-up corruption charges.

‘The PDP had always maintained that no matter how much deceit and falsehood appear to thrive, the truth must prevail at the end of the day.

‘’Our party therefore charges President Buhari to speak out on the matter and immediately commence the process of recovering the money and channeling it for the benefit of the poor Nigerians’’.

Meanwhile, a group known as Global Economic Policy Initiative (GEPI) has accused Wife of the President of playing politics with the Social Intervention Programmes.

While reacting to Mrs Buhari’s comment, Bernard Okri, the president of GEPI, in a statement said the president’s wife acted below expectation.

He added that Aisha could not substantiate her claims because she conducted a poor research.

The SIPs are; the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).