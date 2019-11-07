Following the claim by Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing over the state of Nigerian roads, a member of the house of representatives from Osun state, Bamidele Salam has challenged the Minister to a 90-day road trip across the country.

Salam, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), threw the challenge while reacting to Fashola’s claim that Nigerian roads are “not as bad as portrayed.”

After the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Fashola told State House Correspondents that Nigerian roads "are not as bad as they are often portrayed... but the roads are not that bad.”

While addressing journalists on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Abuja, the PDP lawmaker criticised the minister’s comment saying it was a clear indication that Fashola was not in tune with reality.

He said, “I found this statement, which had been repeated by the honourable minister at least on two previous occasions as a clear indication that some of us in public offices are not at all in tune with the horrendous realities of our fellow citizens’ daily experience.

“Appreciating what Nigerians go through on our bad roads daily, requires that public office holders put themselves in the shoes of the average Nigerian and get a first-hand experience of how Nigerians survive on a daily basis.

“It is only when the minister, as well as other relevant stakeholder, travel the roads in the country for a reasonable length of time would they understand the yearnings of Nigerians.”

Salam asked Fashola to join him to tour the roads in the country for 90 days.

“As a member of the house of representatives committee on works, I will be throwing a road travel challenge to the honourable minister and all persons concerned to avoid air travel for all local trips in the next 90 days".

He added that if the minister and concerned Nigerians agree to the challenge, they may come back with a better appreciation of the true state of the roads.