PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

The election, which was held at Ba’ap, the headquarters of Qua’an Pan LGA, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, was to determine the party's flag-bearer for the upcoming local government elections in Plateau State.

Though the process commenced on a peaceful note, things became violent after the TIC chairman was declared winner, an overserve, Michael Bulus, recalled.

Having learnt of the outcome, some delegates and party faithful who were denied access to the hall forced their way in and pounced on Audu.

LG chairman accused of rigging

They accused him of rigging the election by handpicking his loyalists to be delegates and blocking the real delegates from participating in the process.

“The mob beat up Hon Audu without mercy while complaining that he manipulated the process to emerge winner of the primaries.

“It was further alleged that Hon Audu handpicked his loyalists to be delegates at the election while blocking the real delegates from accessing the venue to exercise their franchise,” Bulus told Daily Trust.

The council chairman was subsequently rushed out of the premises and taken to an undisclosed location to receive medical attention after sustaining injuries from the attack.

The aggrieved PDP delegates also allegedly beat to a pulp, officials of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) who were present to observe the election.