ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

Nurudeen Shotayo

The winner was alleged to have rigged the election by handpicking his loyalists to be delegates and blocking the real delegates from participating in the process.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

Recommended articles

The election, which was held at Ba’ap, the headquarters of Qua’an Pan LGA, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, was to determine the party's flag-bearer for the upcoming local government elections in Plateau State.

Though the process commenced on a peaceful note, things became violent after the TIC chairman was declared winner, an overserve, Michael Bulus, recalled.

Having learnt of the outcome, some delegates and party faithful who were denied access to the hall forced their way in and pounced on Audu.

ADVERTISEMENT

They accused him of rigging the election by handpicking his loyalists to be delegates and blocking the real delegates from participating in the process.

“The mob beat up Hon Audu without mercy while complaining that he manipulated the process to emerge winner of the primaries.

“It was further alleged that Hon Audu handpicked his loyalists to be delegates at the election while blocking the real delegates from accessing the venue to exercise their franchise,” Bulus told Daily Trust.

The council chairman was subsequently rushed out of the premises and taken to an undisclosed location to receive medical attention after sustaining injuries from the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aggrieved PDP delegates also allegedly beat to a pulp, officials of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) who were present to observe the election.

As of the time of filing this report, the party has yet to make an official comment on the incident.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Tinubu renews call for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso’s return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria