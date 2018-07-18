Pulse.ng logo
PDP, Police react to burning of Dino Melaye's constituency projects

  • Published:
The Kogi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the burning of Senator Dino Melaye's projects. play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

The Kogi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the burning of Senator Dino Melaye's projects.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the act was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

PDP, in a statement issued by its Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson described it as a loss to Kogi children.

Dickson also alleged that some youths had earlier threatened to destroy the project and stop the Senator from commissioning it.

He also warned youths not be allow themselves to be used by politicians to settle personal scores.

“Kogi State PDP therefore sympathizes with students of the various schools destroyed by the hoodlums, their parents and the community for losing what even though was the responsibilities of the State government but was however facilitated by a Senator as his constituency projects,” he added.

Daily Post reports that the projects were to be commissioned by the Senator as part of his legacy projects while in the Senate.

Governor Bello reacts

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello has also condemned the burning down of the Senator’s constituency projects.

The Governor’s spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo said that the government has ordered security agencies to bring those involved to book.

Police investigating the matter

The Kogi Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr. Monday Kuryas told newsmen that his team has already started investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: I am an oracle of God - Dino Melaye

Kuryas also said that investigations so far, have revealed that the hoodlums forced their way into the buildings.

Dino Melaye vows

Senator Dino Melaye, who also condemned the incident, vowed to rebuild the classrooms that were burnt down by the hoodlums.

The Senator also said that amount of intimidation will stop him from “providing qualitative representation to the people,” NAN reports.

Daily Post reports that the projects that were burnt down include:  four block of classroom each at Government Girls’ secondary school, Sarkin Noma; Lokongoma Secondary School, Phase 1; and Adankolo Secondary school.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

