The party expressed its condolences in a statement issued by its Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of PDP were involved in a road accident on Otukpo-Agatu Road in Benue while going to the campaign flag-off of a Senatorial candidate on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said:”The PDP leadership is particularly pained that these party faithful died on their way to the flag-off of the PDP Benue South Senatorial campaign, in their quest to ensure an acceptable, people-oriented representation of their zone in the Senate,” he said.

He said that the party commended Gov.Samuel Ortom, other leaders and members of the party in Benue for their interventions.

He urged members from other states to join in extending their hands of fellowship to the bereaved and the wounded at this critical time.

“The party also called on members to ensure that the deceased did not die in vain by remaining united in working harder, now more than ever before, to ensure the party’s victory in all elections in the state.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the dead and speedy recovery for the wounded, the party deeply condoles with their families, the PDP Benue Chapter as well as the government and people of Benue over this tragedy.”