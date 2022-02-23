PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

Opalola said that the incident happened at Oke-Oba, Aperire Village, Ward 14 in Iwo.

According to her, it was reported that the suspected thugs were conveyed in two mini-buses to attack voters at the ward.

Opalola said the suspected assailants attacked the voters with broken bottles and sticks.

She said that in the process, two party members that sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

The spokesperson said that police had, however, arrested three of the suspects, including their leader, while the weapons they used in perpetrating the attack were recovered from them.

Opalola said that police were on the trail of other suspects that took part in the attack, adding that they would be prosecuted accordingly, when arrested.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ocheja, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun, assured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property.

Ocheja, in statement through the command’s Spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, said the corps, in synergy with other sister agencies, were on top of the situation.