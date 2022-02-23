RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force, Osun Command, on Wednesday confirmed the killing of one person in Iwo, during the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in the state.

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun/Illustration. [SaharaReporters]
PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun/Illustration. [SaharaReporters]

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that the victim, a member of PDP participating in the congress in Iwo, was attacked by members of a rival group within the party.

Recommended articles

Opalola said that the incident happened at Oke-Oba, Aperire Village, Ward 14 in Iwo.

According to her, it was reported that the suspected thugs were conveyed in two mini-buses to attack voters at the ward.

Opalola said the suspected assailants attacked the voters with broken bottles and sticks.

She said that in the process, two party members that sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

The spokesperson said that police had, however, arrested three of the suspects, including their leader, while the weapons they used in perpetrating the attack were recovered from them.

Opalola said that police were on the trail of other suspects that took part in the attack, adding that they would be prosecuted accordingly, when arrested.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ocheja, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun, assured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property.

Ocheja, in statement through the command’s Spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, said the corps, in synergy with other sister agencies, were on top of the situation.

He enjoined the citizens to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movements to security authorities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group decries PDP’s silence on Buhari ‘misrule’, urges party to wake up

Group decries PDP’s silence on Buhari ‘misrule’, urges party to wake up

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

App to help Nigerians report power outage to launch soon

App to help Nigerians report power outage to launch soon

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

US agency plans to provide $33.3m to Nigeria to fight COVID-19

US agency plans to provide $33.3m to Nigeria to fight COVID-19

Lai Mohammed's faction organises prayers to save APC from collapse in Kwara

Lai Mohammed's faction organises prayers to save APC from collapse in Kwara

352 inmates currently on death row in Lagos – Correctional Service

352 inmates currently on death row in Lagos – Correctional Service

Gov Obiano, wife pay `farewell visit` to Buhari

Gov Obiano, wife pay `farewell visit` to Buhari

Constitution Review: Aisha Buhari charges into NASS proceedings

Constitution Review: Aisha Buhari charges into NASS proceedings

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs