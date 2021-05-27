RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP leaders visit, condole Gen. Attahiru’s widow

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday visited the widow of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Late Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru [Tolani Alli]
Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru [Tolani Alli] Pulse Nigeria

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, led other members of NWC on the condolence visit to Attahiru's family in his home in Abuja.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

Secondus described the late COAS, who died in the military air crash on Friday, as "a brave and patriotic soldier".

Secondus said that the PDP was still grief-stricken over the national tragedy.

“We are here to commiserate with you over the departure of your brave and patriotic husband.

“Nigerians are in great pains because his appointment was a relief to our nation as we believed that he had come to make a difference.

With Gen. Attahiru’s life and record of performance in serving our fatherland, it was clear that he had come with the commitment and zeal to confront and vanquish the security challenges facing our nation.

“His life was an eloquent testimony of his excellent service to our nation.

“On behalf of the leadership of PDP, we are here to condole with you.

“We assure you of our prayers at this moment of grief and we believe that God will grant you and your family the fortitude to carry this pain,” he said.

The statement disclosed that the PDP leadership also offered prayers for the families of the other officers who died in the crash.

It added that the party further prayed for the safety of Nigeria's gallant men and women risking their lives, in battle, to secure the nation.

The late COAS died in a Nigeria Air Force plane crash last Friday alongside 10 other officers.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with