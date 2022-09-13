RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP leaders, members troop out to receive Atiku at Lagos airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chieftains and members of the PDP on Tuesday, trooped out en mass to receive the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport 2 in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cheerful party leaders and members, who gathered as early as 7.00a.m., sang and danced round the presidential wing of the airport, waiting the arrival of Abubakar.

Abubakar is yet to arrive as at the time of filing this report at 1.00p.m.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary said that the party only mobilised party leaders and few members to welcome the former vice president to the state.

Amode, also the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee for Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, said that the party was delighted to have Abubakar in Lagos State.

According to him, the party is not relenting efforts in grassroots mobilisation for all its candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

He assured that PDP would not fail the residents if given the mandate in the forthcoming elections.

NAN reports that Abubakar is to attend the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2022 edition of Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Forum on the 2023 general elections and a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja.

NAN reports that Adediran, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, party executives and other stalwart were among dignitaries waiting to receive Abubakar.

There is security presences in and outside the premises of the Presidential wing of the airport.

PDP leaders, members troop out to receive Atiku at Lagos airport

