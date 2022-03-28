RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP knocks FG as El-Rufai praises security agents for repelling bandit attack on Kaduna Airport

Bayo Wahab

The PDP says the incident has heightened security concerns in the country.

Kaduna International Airport
Kaduna International Airport

Following the attack on Kaduna International Airport by bandits, the Peoples Democratic Party has criticised the Federal Government, saying the nation’s security has collapsed under the current administration.

The bandits attacked the airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022, disrupting flight activities for several hours.

The bandits also killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised an alarm on sighting them.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Abuja, the PDP in a statement by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba, said the attack was a confirmation that the nation’s security, command and control structure had collapsed under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

An excerpt from the statement tweeted by Ologunagba reads: “Under President Buhari terrorists have established sovereignty in substantial parts of the country especially in the North West and North East regions, where terrorists execute laws and impose penalties, collect taxes, control commercial and transportation activities and now scaringly take control of an international airport with grave negative consequences to our national image in the world”.

The opposition party said the incident has heightened security concerns in the country, adding that it was regrettable that the attack took place while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was holding its national convention in Abuja.

While the PDP knocked the ruling party and Buhari over the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has lauded security agents for repelling the attack.

The governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack, adding that troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers. He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul.” the statement reads in part.

Airports operations have, however, resumed while El-Rufai promised to communicate updates on efforts of security forces to conduct operations in the airport general area.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

