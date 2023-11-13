ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor was appreciated for his initiative for peaceful coexistence amongst various ethnic groups in the state.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]

Recommended articles

The forum Chairman, Gov Bala Mohammed, of Bauchi State said this in a statement issued by its Director-General, CID Maduabum, in Abuja. Mohammed commended Kefas’ early service to Nigeria throughout his career in the Nigerian Army.

His initiative for peaceful coexistence amongst the various ethnic groups in the state is worth mentioning.

“More so, as it has enabled a seamless delivery of service through assertive policies and programs by the government, hence creating a viable platform for wholesome economic development for all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maduabum said that Kefas administration’s vision and strategy was already touching education, agricultural development and agro-based production, health infrastructures upgrade and service provision.

He said that the administration was also impacting on roads infrastructure and urban renewal, improved security for lives and property, civil service upgrade and implementation of approved minimum wage.

Others according to him included job creation, talent and skills development for youth inclusion, women empowerment, drive for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and ICT via the promotion of digital literacy programs, and e-commerce platforms to enable small businesses to reach a broader dimension, among others.

Maduabum prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless Kefas with more grace and the capacity to continually lead Taraba to greater heights, development and growth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

Financial, economy and policy experts join Legit.ng to discuss strategies for naira stability

Financial, economy and policy experts join Legit.ng to discuss strategies for naira stability

Bayelsa Commissioner urges politicians to cease beating drum of war in the state

Bayelsa Commissioner urges politicians to cease beating drum of war in the state

Tinubu vows to bring positive change to Nigeria

Tinubu vows to bring positive change to Nigeria

Army Troops neutralise 3 bandits, recover weapons in Kaduna

Army Troops neutralise 3 bandits, recover weapons in Kaduna

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Photo-storytelling [Faculty Focus]

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

President Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu