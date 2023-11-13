PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

The forum Chairman, Gov Bala Mohammed, of Bauchi State said this in a statement issued by its Director-General, CID Maduabum, in Abuja. Mohammed commended Kefas’ early service to Nigeria throughout his career in the Nigerian Army.

“His initiative for peaceful coexistence amongst the various ethnic groups in the state is worth mentioning.

“More so, as it has enabled a seamless delivery of service through assertive policies and programs by the government, hence creating a viable platform for wholesome economic development for all,” he said.

Maduabum said that Kefas administration’s vision and strategy was already touching education, agricultural development and agro-based production, health infrastructures upgrade and service provision.

He said that the administration was also impacting on roads infrastructure and urban renewal, improved security for lives and property, civil service upgrade and implementation of approved minimum wage.

Others according to him included job creation, talent and skills development for youth inclusion, women empowerment, drive for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and ICT via the promotion of digital literacy programs, and e-commerce platforms to enable small businesses to reach a broader dimension, among others.