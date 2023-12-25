ADVERTISEMENT
His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forum assured Makinde of the forum’s unalloyed support as he presides over the affairs of his state.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
The forum Chairman, Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, celebrated Makinde in a statement issued by the forum Director-General, Cyril Maduabum, in Abuja on Monday. Mohammed said that the forum celebrated Makinde’s sterling performance in office as Governor of Oyo State in over four years.

This, according to him, was evident in life impacting projects in infrastructure, education, agriculture, healthcare service delivery, power generation, SME funding, security and safety – a wholesome transformation strategy for generational change.

This progress is also being felt in the reorganised solid mineral sector, aviation sector upgrade, improved civil service welfare, transportation, culture and tourism, road networking and urban renewal, trade and investment drive, youth and women empowerment, among others.

“We are proud to say that the state’s economy has recorded a remarkable leap.

“The forum acknowledges his numerous contributions to the growth of our Forum and his nationalistic approach to governance,’’ Mohammed said.

He said that the forum celebrated Makinde’s valuable contributions in his capacity as vice-chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and to the growth of the nation. Mohammed prayed for more divine guidance for Makinde generally in the line of service.

