Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP felicitates with Gov. Wike at 51

PDP felicitates with Gov. Wike at 51

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary,  Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described Wike as a pillar of democracy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has criticised President Buhari for refusing to sign the Electoral Bill. play PDP felicitates with Gov. Wike at 51 (The Eagle Online)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers as he clocks 51 years.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary,  Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described Wike as a pillar of democracy.

It also described him as a fearless and extraordinary leader, who places justice, due process, equity and fairness above all, in the struggle for the restoration of democratic values and good governance in the nation.

“The PDP particularly appreciates Gov. Wike for his doggedness in standing for the party during its most trying moments as well as his sacrifices and commitment toward the stability and repositioning of the party for the task ahead.

“Furthermore, the PDP is proud of Governor Wike’s outstanding performance in the development of Rivers, which has earned him the sobriquet of “Mr. Projects.”

Ologbondiyan said that Wike remained a quintessential manager of men and resources.

He said that Wike’s sterling performances as a former local government chairman, Chief of Staff of Rivers, Minister of the Federal Republic and now as governor of Rivers stand as indelible testimonies of his stewardship to his fatherland.

This, according to the party spokesman, had made the people of Rivers to resolve to re-elect him in 2019.

The PDP therefore prays God to continue to bless Governor Wike with good health, sound mind and courage to continue in the service of our nation and humanity in general,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Fashola says if you don't have electricity, that's your problembullet
3 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2018: The 10 biggest political winners and losers of the year
Governor Wike criticises Buhari for refusing to sign Electoral Bill
We’ll deploy smart card readers for 2019 elections – INEC
Osinbajo, Jonathan, Atiku, others at Gov. Dickson’s mother’s burial
Atiku, Obi, PDP leaders meet in Port Harcourt
Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building
Gov Wike condemns Army’s alleged invasion of neighbourhood safety corps training camp
Wike vows 'illegal militia training camp' shut down by Army will continue operation
Violence fears in Nigeria's Rivers State as elections approach

Local

Reps want an apology over an allegation accusing it of stalling 2019 budget
Reps want an apology over an allegation accusing it of stalling 2019 budget
Oluwawole: Ekiti House of Assembly impeaches Speaker
Ekiti Assembly holds public hearing on LG finances.
Lawmaker stoned in Taraba after donating motorcycles and car
71 Reps commence process to revert Nigeria to parliamentary system
At $83 per month, Nigeria's minimum wage is still one of the lowest in Africa
NECA tasks FG on implementation of minimum wage by January 2019
X
Advertisement