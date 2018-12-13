PDP felicitates with Gov. Wike at 51

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers as he clocks 51 years.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described Wike as a pillar of democracy.

It also described him as a fearless and extraordinary leader, who places justice, due process, equity and fairness above all, in the struggle for the restoration of democratic values and good governance in the nation.

“The PDP particularly appreciates Gov. Wike for his doggedness in standing for the party during its most trying moments as well as his sacrifices and commitment toward the stability and repositioning of the party for the task ahead.

“Furthermore, the PDP is proud of Governor Wike’s outstanding performance in the development of Rivers, which has earned him the sobriquet of “Mr. Projects.”

Ologbondiyan said that Wike remained a quintessential manager of men and resources.

He said that Wike’s sterling performances as a former local government chairman, Chief of Staff of Rivers, Minister of the Federal Republic and now as governor of Rivers stand as indelible testimonies of his stewardship to his fatherland.

This, according to the party spokesman, had made the people of Rivers to resolve to re-elect him in 2019.

“The PDP therefore prays God to continue to bless Governor Wike with good health, sound mind and courage to continue in the service of our nation and humanity in general,’’ he said.