PDP dissolves Kano State Exco

In Kano PDP dissolves State Exco

A statement signed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja said that the dissolution took effect immediately.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan

(ThisDay)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dissolved the Kano State Executive Committee of the party.

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja said that the dissolution took effect immediately.

The statement said that the decision was taken at the NWC meeting of the party on Thursday.

“Consequently, a Caretaker Committee has been constituted to pilot the affairs of the state chapter of the party.

“Details of the Caretaker Committee will be made public in due course.

“All members of the party in Kano state and across the nation should be guided accordingly,” it said. 

