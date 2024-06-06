ADVERTISEMENT
PDP demands arrest, prosecution of suspended Adamawa INEC REC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologunagba described the action as a civilian coup and an attempt to subvert Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari

The opposition party said arresting and prosecuting Yunusa-Yari would be in obedience to an earlier court order.

The party‘s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the call during a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Yunusa-Ari was suspended over an attempt to usurp the powers of the state returning officer when he declared the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Governorship Candidate, Aishatu Binani, winner of the April 15, 2023 Adamawa governorship election.

At the point of the declaration, the collation of the election results was incomplete.

The High Court of Justice of Adamawa State, No. 9, Yola Division has issued a Warrant of Arrest for Yunusa-Ari dated May 21, 2024.

The court ordered the IGP to apprehend and produce Yunusa-Ari before it to answer the charges preferred against him.

The order of the court was received by the office of the IGP on May 23.

He said that since the removal of Yunusa-Ari, he has been on the run, forgetting the saying that “time they say, does not run against the State in criminal matters.”

He said the delay in the prosecution of Yunusa-Ari constituted a clear and present danger to Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law.

“The failure of the Nigerian police so far to apprehend and bring Yunusa-Ari to justice is capable of creating bad precedence and encouraging other public officers to act with impunity.

“There is a tendency for them to behave as if there are no consequences for acts contrary to law and their Oath of Office’’, he said.

The PDP, therefore, charged the IGP to, in compliance with the order of the court, immediately locate, arrest and bring Yunusa-Ari before the court for prosecution.

“This is especially true as there are allegations and apprehension in the public space that Yunusa-Ari has perfected plans to escape from the country and evade trial.

“The PDP insists that Yunusa-Ari must be made to face the full wrath of the law for his assault against our democracy,” he said.

