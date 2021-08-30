RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over conflicting court orders

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has summoned six state Chief Judges in relation to the spate of conflicting orders emanating from their courts.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]
Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

The CJN summoned them over issuance of conflicting orders on the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Chairmanship tussle in the last one month.

Recommended articles

Mohammad who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial Council NJC issued the summons on Monday.

The summoned Chief Judges are those of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, and Imo.

The summons read in part “My attention has been drawn to media reports of some courts of coordinate jurisdiction were granting conflicting Ex Parte Orders on the same subject matter.

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.

“This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC Warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting Exparte applications.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje rejects legalisation of cannabis

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over conflicting court orders

Don't consume herbal liquid after 14 days of preparation, NAFDAC warns

Benue APC stakeholders urge Ortom to apologise to Buhari

El-Rufai suspends weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans to fight insecurity

DSS, Malami to respond to rights suit filed by Sunday Igboho on Sept. 7

Military denies opening fire on cargo boat in Port Harcourt

Niger Delta group insists on zoning presidency to South South in 2023

Killings: Military warns Plateau residents against self-defense