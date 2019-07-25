The party National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan also congratulated the UK Government on the successful election of the new prime minister.

Secondus said that Nigeria look forward to the days ahead with enhanced synergy with UK.

“The PDP is confident of a more proactive Britain, in her relationship with Nigeria in critical sectors of our national life.

AFP

“We look forward to an enhanced synergy that would boost democracy and good governance within Commonwealth States as well as reinvigorate trade and economic activities, free press, increase access to education and transfer of technology.

” We look forward to greater cooperation in security and military needs, among many other areas of mutual interests between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” he said.