PDP condemns demolition of Aiyefele’s studio

Yinka Ayefele PDP condemns demolition of musician’s studio

  • Published:
Oyo state govt demolishes Ayefele's Music House, Fresh FM play

Yinka Ayefele's Music House has been demolished seven days after a demolition notice was served on Monday, August 12, 2018.

(TheCable)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the demolition of a building belonging to musical maestro, Yinka Aiyefele, in Ibadan by the Oyo State Government.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday in Abuja, the party described the demolishing of the building, said to be worth N800 million as “horrifying, wicked and speaks volume of the insensitivity of the perpetrators”.

The building which also houses Aiyefele’s Flash FM station and recording studio, was said to have been brought down in spite of a court order.

“The PDP notes that Aiyefele’s building was demolished for allegedly singing songs considered to be against the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even when our Constitution allows all citizens right to free speech, freedom of opinion and association within the ambit of the law.

“The PDP alerts Nigerians of a dangerous trend whereby the current clampdown on the media is now being extended to other public opinion moulders, including musicians and perhaps actors.”

Ologbondiyan urged all public spirited groups and individuals to condemn what he described as “emerging assault on free citizens for no just cause”.

“Nigerians, must at all times, be free to hold and canvass opinion, politically associate and aspire, as long as their actions are within the ambit of our laws,” he said. 

