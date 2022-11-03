PDP condemns consistent kidnappings, wanton killings in Kaduna State.

He urged the state government to redouble efforts at securing lives and property.

“Amongst those killed lately was the PDP ward chairman of Idon Ward in Kajuru Local Government Area, who was killed at his farm,’’ he stated.

The PDP also charged the state, the Federal Government and all security agencies to end terrorism quickly considering that the general elections were around the corner.

“Rising from a State Working Committee meeting, the party urges security agencies to, as a matter of strategy, set up a 24-hour joint patrol on all major highways and forests in the state.

“They should also collaborate with neighbouring states to nip terrorism and kidnappings in the bud.

“The worsening humanitarian crisis due to the multiplier effects of insecurity across the state is a depressing situation in many of the affected communities,’’ Catoh stated.

The PDP also sympathised with victims and the people who had lost their loved ones to the dastardly acts.

“The traumatic and psychological effects on the people of Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Giwa, Igabi, Sanga, Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas are unimaginable.