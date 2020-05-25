The party, in a condolence message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described the deceased as the governor’s best friend and loyal compatriot.

Ologbondiyan said that Ikpeazu had been thrown into deep mourning over the loss of his most trusted ally and associate.

He said the late Commissioner exhibited uncommon commitment toward the success of the administration through his dedication to all assignments given to him.

“Ogunji was indeed a hard working official and very loyal compatriot.

“His roles in the infrastructure development of the state, especially in execution of landmark road projects in strategic parts of the state, testify to his commitment toward the success of the PDP-led government in the state and the wellbeing of the people.

“The PDP commiserates with Gov. Ikpeazu and prays God to grant the Ogunji family, Abia government and people as well as the PDP family in the state the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” he said.