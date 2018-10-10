PDP chieftain, Diekola, collapses during court trial

news

A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Fatai Oyedele, popularly known as Diekola, collapsed in the courtroom during his trial on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Diekola had been arrested by police officers during the recently-concluded Osun governorship election , allegedly for illegally buying permanent voter's cards of residents.

When he appeared before the court on Wednesday, he was arraigned alongside two other suspects, Segun Adekilekun and Sikiru Lawal.

When the accused were called to the dock, Diekola, sporting a plaster on his hand, slumped and was rushed by his fellow defendants.

After he was helped to a chair, the presiding magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, adjourned the case until November 23, ruling that he could not take the plea of a dying person.