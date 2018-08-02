Pulse.ng logo
PDP chairman, others visit Gov Samuel Ortom to show solidarity

Ortom PDP chairman, others visit Benue Gov to show solidarity

Ortom and 13 Local Government chairmen in the state recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a solidarity visit to the Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Governor Samuel Ortom (L) and Governor of Bayela, Seriake Dickson (R)

(Punch)

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a solidarity visit to the Governor of Benue Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Ortom and 13 Local Government chairmen in the state recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

The chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, who led the delegation, told Channels TV that the visit was to show support for the Governor following his travails after his defection.

 Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; Darius Ishaku of Taraba; and Dickson Seriake of Bayelsa and Senator Ben Bruce accompanied the PDP  chairman.

Governor Samuel Ortom (L) and Governor of Bayela, Seriake Dickson (R)

(Punch)

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a solidarity visit to the Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

(Punch)

 

The Benue Governor was served a notice of impeachment by eight out of 30 members of the Benue state Assembly.

ALSO READ: David Mark says move to impeach Gov Ortom is unconstitutional

Senator Ben Bruce (L) and Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom (R)

(Punch)

Senator Ben Bruce (L) and Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom (R)

(Punch)

 

The lawmakers accused Ortom of not paying salaries and diverting funds to meant for the development of the state.

On the heels of the impeachment notice came an investigation into an alleged N22b fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Meanwhile, a Makurdi High Court has issued an order stopping the eight lawmakers from continuing with the impeachment proceedings.

