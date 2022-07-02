PDP celebrates Obaseki at 65

According to him, Obaseki is one of the contemporary leading lights of the nation, who remains steadfast in his commitment toward national unity, stability and economic development.

“Over the years, Governor Obaseki has distinguished himself as a practical, ingenious and prudent manager of resources.

“These qualities he has employed to transform Edo State with unparalleled human capital and infrastructural development in critical sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, oil and gas, housing, transportation among others,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP noted with pride, Gov. Obaseki’s landmark development projects including the Modular Refinery Project, the Gelegele Seaport Project, the Benin Industrial Park, a viable health and education system.

Others, according to him, include job creation initiatives as well as the massive economic repositioning through the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO).

Ologunagba said that the PDP appreciated Obaseki’s untiring roles with other leaders towards the stability, growth and success of PDP, particularly in the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation.