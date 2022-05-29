RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP cancels primaries in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all party primaries in Ebonyi.

pdp. [The Mail]

This is contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said that the NWC made the cancellation after extensive consultations, deliberations and review of all issues.

“To this effect, all State House of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship primaries of our party in Ebonyi State are hereby cancelled.

“The NWC will announce new dates for the affected party exercises in the state,” it said.

According to the statement, the party charges all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the party in Ebonyi, to remain calm, united and focused, as it takes firm steps to rescue the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

