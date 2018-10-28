Pulse.ng logo
PDP, Buhari, Saraki, Atiku extol virtues of late Tony Anenih

Anenih, aged 85, died at an Abuja hospital on Sunday, October 28, 2018, where he was receiving treatment.

PDP, Saraki, Atiku extol virtues of late Tony Anenih play

Tony Anenih (L) and Bukola Saraki (R)

(Twitter/@bujolasaraki)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the death of its former Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Tony Anenih.

Speaking to Punch, the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus said Nigeria will miss the former minister of works.

Secondus, who said that death has robbed the nation of an experienced man, also added that he lived a fulfilled life.

ALSO READ: Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'

“His death came to me as a rude shock. Though he was advanced in age, as human beings, we wanted him to be around us for a longer period.

“This is because we loved him. He was a nationalist who wanted the best for the country. We would miss him. We pray to God almighty to grant him eternal peace,” the PDP chairman added.

Saraki speaks

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a statement issued on Twitter, described Anenih as a consummate elder.

Saraki said "Chief Tony Anenih, was a consummate elder statesman who played several defining roles throughout Nigeria’s democracy. He will be remembered for his great patriotism and his insight into national issues. He will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Chief."

Atiku expresses sadness

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar also expressed sadness over the news of the former BoT chairman.

He said "The passing away of Chief Tony Anenih, one of the founding fathers and elder statesmen of OfficialPDPNig is a sad news to me and everyone who had a close & personal relationship with him. I pray for strength and comfort for his family. May God grant his soul a peaceful repose."

Buhari expresses his condolences

In a statement on issued on Twitter, President Buhari also expressed his condolences to Anenih's family.

The President said "My heartfelt condolences to the Anenih family on the death of its beloved patriarch and elder statesman, Chief Anthony Anenih. Condolences also to the government and people of Edo State, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was a former Chairman, Board of Trustees.

"Chief Anenih was for decades a frontline figure on Nigeria’s political landscape: State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former Minister of Works.

"I pray that the Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends, political associates and all who mourn him."

 

Anenih was also known as Mr. fix it in some circles as a result of his ability to deliver votes for his party.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

