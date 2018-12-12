Pulse.ng logo
PDP BOT chairman urges NASS to override Buhari on Electoral Act

President Muhammadu Buhari play PDP BOT chairman urges NASS to override Buhari on Electoral Act (Twitter/@raufaregbesola)

Sen. Walid Jibril, Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto and pass the amendments of the Electoral Act into law.

Walid spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that the continuous refusal of the President to assent to the amended Electoral Act was no longer acceptable, given its significance to ensuring credible elections in 2019.

According to him, the responsibility of salvaging the nation from the present predicament and delivering credible polls in 2019 rests with the National Assembly.

The National Assembly has right by law to override the President; therefore, they should exercise their right without being told, in order to guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

“It is only signing the amended Electoral Act into law that would give legal backing to the use of card readers,’’ Walid said.

The BOT chairman said the party and its presidential candidate had a robust blueprint that would get Nigeria working again across all sectors.

He decried the level of hunger and poverty being experienced by Nigerians and urged them to vote for PDP in 2019 in order to turn their fortunes around.

According to him, politics is aimed at bettering the lives of the people and not to bring hardship on the citizens.

President Buhari had for the fourth time declined to assent to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018 and communicated to the National Assembly his decision.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

