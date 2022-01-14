RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP aspirant condemns attack on secretariat in Ekiti

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Segun Oni, a PDP aspirant in the party’s Jan. 26 gubernatorial primary, has condemned the attack on the state party secretariat, describing it as “condemnable and barbaric”.

Former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni
Former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni

Oni, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, slammed the attack in its totality.

Recommended articles

“It is a barbaric and heartless attack purposely directed at the party secretariat.

“The attackers need to be told that such will never stop the party from attaining victory in the June 18, governorship election.”

Oni, a former governor of the state, called for urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property during the electioneering.

He said that the people of Ekiti were on the move with the PDP in their readiness to snatch victory in the forthcoming election

“The vandalism of the secretariat was an action taken too far; partakers of this action should be brought to book,” he said.

When NAN called the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu on phone. he said that he has yet to receive any information on the alleged attack.

“Anytime the command receives the informational and confirm the attack, I will on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, address the press,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP aspirant condemns attack on secretariat in Ekiti

PDP aspirant condemns attack on secretariat in Ekiti

NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug business

NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug business

NSCDC shortlists 5,000 candidates for employment – Official

NSCDC shortlists 5,000 candidates for employment – Official

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states

NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states

2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]