PDP aspirant condemns attack on secretariat in Ekiti

“It is a barbaric and heartless attack purposely directed at the party secretariat.

“The attackers need to be told that such will never stop the party from attaining victory in the June 18, governorship election.”

Oni, a former governor of the state, called for urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property during the electioneering.

He said that the people of Ekiti were on the move with the PDP in their readiness to snatch victory in the forthcoming election

“The vandalism of the secretariat was an action taken too far; partakers of this action should be brought to book,” he said.

When NAN called the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu on phone. he said that he has yet to receive any information on the alleged attack.