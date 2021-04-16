PDP asks Buhari to sack finance minister over alleged printing of N60b

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state made the allegation while speaking at the Edo transition committee stakeholders engagement on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

While denying the allegation, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele asked Obaseki to stop playing politics with the nation’s fiscal and monetary policies.

The finance minister also denied the claim, saying that it is untrue.

Reacting to the controversy, the opposition in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party is worried over the ‘negative impact of indiscriminate printing of currency.’

The PDP also slammed the Minister of Finance for attempting to mislead Nigerians.

The party further said, “the admission by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the apex bank has been printing money at the bidding of government, has vindicated its earlier stand that the Buhari-led APC administration is characterized by concealments, deceit, and falsehood”.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Obaseki, as a financial expert, who is not known for flippancy, must be commended for his act of patriotism in exposing the dire economic situation our nation has been plunged under the Buhari administration.

“A situation where the Federal Government cannot articulate and implement policies favourable to wealth creation but resorting to borrowing and indiscriminate printing of currency notes, only goes to further confirm that the Buhari administration lacks the credibility and capacity to run a nation.

“Indeed, the admission by the CBN governor that “Nigeria is unfortunately in a very bad situation” further justifies our position that the Buhari-led APC administration has wrecked the economy of our nation.

“Our party is worried over the huge negative impact of indiscriminate printing of currency which has led to the unprecedented rise in inflation rate to 18.17% as disclosed by the Bureau of National Statistics on Thursday.

“This situation has led to further economic hardship with surging prices and fallen purchasing power throwing millions of families in distress and unable to afford the basic necessities of life.

“The PDP calls out President Buhari to come clean on the amount that has been printed so far by the CBN to finance the deficit caused by the financial mismanagement of his government as well as what the funds had been used for.

“Furthermore, for failing the full disclosure test, the PDP demands that the Minister of Finance should immediately be relieved of her position, while the President accepts responsibility for the indiscriminate printing of currency in our naira.