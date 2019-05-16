The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the alleged corruption and treasury looting under his watch before May 29.

According to Punch, the opposition party put the amount involved at over N14trn.

The party said that President Buhari must open up his tenure for an investigation to demonstrate his integrity.

The party charged the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, to advise the president to present his stewardship for alleged corruption, Punch reports.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said that the Buhari-led APC administration was going down in history as “the most corrupt administration ever.”

The statement said in part: “Unless Mr. President has something to hide, he should within the next 14 days, allow for an independent inquest into these allegations of corruption.”

Meanwhile, following media reports about some money allegedly missing the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Isaac Okoroafor said that no money is missing or stolen from the bank’s coffers as reported in some section of the media.

Okoroafor said this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a recent article and audio clips in which the CBN Governor and other senior officials were heard discussing discrepancies in the bank’s accounts.

Okoroafor said that the audio was distorted in a manner which creates a different impression of the matter being discussed, which was to proffer solutions to a misunderstanding that affected the Bank’s balance sheet.