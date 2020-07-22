The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered an alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stall the ongoing probes into various corruption allegations under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The opposition party said this in a statement in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

In the statement titled “NDDC: You Are the Headquarters of Corruption PDP Replies APC… Exposes APC’s Plot to Stall Corruption Probes,” the PDP described the APC as the headquarters of corruption.

The PDP's statement was issued in response to an earlier statement titled, “PDP Dead Scared of NDDC 19-Year Forensic Audit, Legislative Inquest-APC,” by the ruling party.

In the statement, Ologbondiyan said, “The stench of corruption oozing out of the Buhari administration has further confirmed that the All Progressives Congress is the headquarters of corruption as well as the dockyard of thieves, treasury looters, and oppressive cabal who have stolen our nation dry.

“The APC has been seeking to frustrate on-going probes in government agencies because its leaders are complicit and all soiled, from head to toe, in the mire of corruption.

“APC’s attack against PDP’s insistence on the prosecution of APC leaders indicted in the Niger Delta Development Commission probe further betrays the ruling party’s desperation to shield its corrupt leaders and officeholders who have been implicated in the probe.”

Ologbondiyan also said it’s now evident that no government agency is safe from “the pillaging fingers of the APC.”