PCN shuts down 355 pharmacies, medicine shops in Jigawa for various violations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some pharmacies were sealed for operating without registration with the council.

Stephen Esumobi, the Director of Enforcement of the PCN, made this known while speaking to newsmen after the operation in some local government areas.

"Many premises in Jigawa have been operating illegally without registration.

"Many of the patent medicine stores have stocked large quantities of medicines outside approved drug lists beyond their scope.

“Storage conditions in most premises were found to be inadequate, thus exposing the products to degradation which will affect public health,” he explained.

He added that most of the drugs found in the patent shops were no longer fit for human consumption. The director further said that illegal medicine dealers were also found selling substances of abuse to the public, thus aggravating social and security concerns from illicit use of drugs.

He said the council visited Hadejia, Birnin Kudu, Gwaram, Ringim, Taura, Birniwa, Guri, Malam Madori, Jahun, Kiyawa, Garki and Gumel local government areas. The operation was also extended to Dutse, Kazaure, Roni, Gagarawa, Buji, Kafin Hausa, Kaugama and Auyo local government areas respectively.

The medicine stores were sealed for offences ranging from unauthorised sale of substances of abuse, wholesale premises engaging in retail and sales of medicines without documentation.

Some were also sealed for operating without registration with the council, poor storage facilities, and stocking ethical products without the supervision of a competent pharmacist.

In addition, the director noted that two people were arrested for breaking the council’s seal and obstructing inspectors from performing lawful duty. The Registrar of the PCN according to Esumobi, is repositioning the council to strengthen its surveillance and enforcement activities nationwide.

This he said, is aimed at improving the quality of Pharmaceutical services in premises across the states of the Federation. The director further warned drug sellers to ensure proper registration and ethical conduct to avoid crossing the paths of the law.

He said that the enforcement was backed by the Pharmaceutical Premises, Location, Inspection, Structure, Monitoring and Enforcement Regulations 2022.

