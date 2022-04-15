RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Taraba Chapter, says it has sealed 378 pharmacies and patent medicine stores in the state.

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN)
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN)

The team lead of the council, Mr Stephen Esumobi, disclosed during a news conference on Friday in Jalingo.

Recommended articles

Esumobi said the shops were sealed during compliance checks on pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores in the state.

According to him, the 378 shops were sealed out of 546 facilities visited by the enforcement team of the council across the state.

He said that the team visited 481 patent and proprietary medicines vendors and 65 pharmacies during their enforcement exercise.

“During the exercise, 378 premises were sealed, comprising 34 pharmacy shops and 344 patent medicines vendors stores.

“24 compliance directives were issued for various offences such as poor sanitary conditions, poor documentation, non display of premises and pharmacists annual licences.

“Some of the stores sealed engage in clinical services and this is a worrisome trend in Jalingo and some local government areas,” he said.

Esumobi urged residents of the state to beware of unlicensed medicine dispensing stores and support the council in ridding the state of quacks.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

Police recruits to write Computer-Based Test

Police recruits to write Computer-Based Test

Lawmaker charges Tinubu, Osinbajo to shelve presidential ambition for the Southeast

Lawmaker charges Tinubu, Osinbajo to shelve presidential ambition for the Southeast

Easter: Eko DisCo assures customers of improved service delivery

Easter: Eko DisCo assures customers of improved service delivery

Good Friday: Clerics enjoin Nigerians to eschew evil, embrace peace

Good Friday: Clerics enjoin Nigerians to eschew evil, embrace peace

2023: Anyim unveils roadmap to clinch Nigeria’s top job

2023: Anyim unveils roadmap to clinch Nigeria’s top job

EFCC breaks silence on arresting Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu

EFCC breaks silence on arresting Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu

Trending

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma