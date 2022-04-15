PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

Esumobi said the shops were sealed during compliance checks on pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores in the state.

According to him, the 378 shops were sealed out of 546 facilities visited by the enforcement team of the council across the state.

He said that the team visited 481 patent and proprietary medicines vendors and 65 pharmacies during their enforcement exercise.

“During the exercise, 378 premises were sealed, comprising 34 pharmacy shops and 344 patent medicines vendors stores.

“24 compliance directives were issued for various offences such as poor sanitary conditions, poor documentation, non display of premises and pharmacists annual licences.

“Some of the stores sealed engage in clinical services and this is a worrisome trend in Jalingo and some local government areas,” he said.