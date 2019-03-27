The Rwandan President hosted Mrs Disu at a private session after the formal opening ceremony of the two-day Africa CEO Forum taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, and both deliberated on ways Globacom could deploy its huge infrastructure, such as the Glo 1 international submarine cable, to stimulate Africa's digitalization.

The President said Africa’s hopes of achieving regional integration and economic growth would not be realized without modern technology and commended steps taken by Globacom in the telecommunications industry.

President Kagame who in his opening remarks at the forum called for “open, responsive and accountable governance” on the continent, said the private sector was critical to growth because of its ability to “envision on what needs to be changed to achieve desired improvement in the private and public sectors”.

Also speaking, Mrs Bella Disu said Globacom’s Glo 1 armoured submarine cable and digital solutions such as mobile money, artificial intelligence, E-Health, Smart Cognitive Learning and Smart Energy, could help Africa achieve a digitalized economy.

Her words, “I commend President Kagame for his exemplary leadership and for the tremendous success Rwanda has achieved under him. Like President Kagame, I have no doubt that greater integration will lead to continental growth and a more prosperous Africa. Globacom is committed to Africa's economic renaissance."

The Globacom EVC whilst chairing a session on “Women in Business” on the opening day of the forum commended Rwanda for the policy of 50% female representation in all appointments adding that other African countries should emulate the policy which she described as a good model. She also called for more gender parity on the boards of companies.

She declared further: “there are no two ways about it, women must continue to advance. After all, we make up more than half of the world’s population. My charge to women is to keep climbing the career ladder. Climb it anxious. Climb it confidently. But just keep climbing. And when you get to the top, because you will - give a helping hand to the women coming behind you - this is how we grow”.

Dignitaries at the opening session of the Africa CEO Forum included Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly; Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde; Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé; President of Congo Democratic Republic, Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister of Rwanda, Édouard Ngirente, and over 1800 leading decision makers in the private and public sectors from across the African continent.

