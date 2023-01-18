Patient dies as car runs over him on JUTH premises.

A family member, identified simply as Abok, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the incident, said that the deceased visited the hospital for a routine checkup for an ailment.

Abok added that the late Zubairu was on his way going out of the hospital when he was run over by a vehicle.

“I usually take him to the hospital for his routine checks but he did not call me today and I was told his son brought him to the hospital.

“He had successfully seen the doctor and was on his way to the car park within the hospital while his son left him to get a motorcycle that would convey them home.

“He, unfortunately, collapsed while walking and a vehicle ran over him and he sustained injuries.

“He was immediately rushed to the emergency section of the hospital for attention but he sadly passed away,” he said.