Jonathan made the comments on Monday at Ignatius Ajuri University of Education, Port Harcourt at an event organised by the University of Education Women Association. (UEWA)

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Wealth Ominabo, Media Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa, on Monday.

He said that the event witnessed the launch of a complex, built by the association, and the orientation for hundred-level students at the university.

Jonathan, who is an alumnus of the school, was honoured by the UEWA as their grand matron.

Addressing the students, she said, "I want you all to know that education is very important for the growth and development of our nation.

"You are to act and serve as agents of change, innovation, and development.

"When you are educated, you contribute to building a more peaceful and prosperous country," she said.

She charged the students to be disciplined and to work hard to justify the investment made by their parents and guardians.

"So, my beloved children, I urge you all to shun social vices that will bring shame to your families and guardians," she said.

She advised the students to take their studies seriously, noting that their conduct in school would determine what they will become in the future.

"You are the future leaders of Nigeria and how you behave while in this school will determine what you become in the future.

"This institution is a place for learning and building sound character. You must forego worldly pleasures and focus on gaining a degree.

"My children, I was once in your place and now I look forward to you being in my place tomorrow.

"I see among you, the future president of Nigeria, governors, National Assembly members, senate president, speaker of house of representative, businessmen and women," she stated.

She also commended the leaders of the association for their contributions to the growth and development of the university.

"I commend you for your contributions to the infrastructural development of the university.

"The shopping complex and other facilities we are to commission today, are testimonies of your sound leadership qualities and commitment to hard work.

"The launch of these projects is a confirmation of my position, that women are builders in every society. We are productive, industrious, and resourceful.