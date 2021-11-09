Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses wife Nomthi to cancer

The church announced Nomthi's passing on its Twitter page.

“With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor's wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

"She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

"We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

"The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi," the tweet reads.