Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Ima Elijah

Pastor William Kumuyi emphasises biblical teaching during joint event.

Pastor Kumuyi
Pastor Kumuyi

The declaration came during the opening ceremony of the global crusade's joint event, collaborating with the 2023 National December Retreat themed "Emmanuel."

While addressing the gathering, Pastor Kumuyi highlighted the biblical command of Christ Jesus, emphasizing that marriage, as ordained by Jesus, is the union of a man and a woman. This statement follows a contrasting move by Pope Francis, who recently allowed priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples worldwide.

"The Lord Jesus Christ told us before he left that we should go to the world, teach all nations, baptizing them... teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you," stated Kumuyi. "We stand in obedience to Christ and carry on the works of Christ that said a man and a woman should be joined together in marriage until death do us part."

In the context of the yuletide season, Pastor Kumuyi shared his perspective. He cautioned against activities that do not honor Christ Jesus, specifically mentioning habits like smoking and substance abuse.

Looking forward, the renowned cleric expressed his commitment to youth impact, scheduling December 26 for a dedicated session. Kumuyi outlined his vision to guide young people toward meaningful lives, stating, "We don't condemn them, but we want to show them the best alternative. They will have the redirection they ought to have in life, and a great thing is going to happen to everyone that comes."



Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

