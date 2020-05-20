39-year-old Frankline Ndifor, a church pastor and politician who laid hands on dozens of confirmed and suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) sufferers, is dead, reports Dailymail.co.uk.

Ndifor was a candidate in Cameroon’s presidential election of 2018.

In the last couple of weeks, he told everyone who cared to listen that he cures COVID-19.

Dr Gaelle Nnanga, who was called to treat Ndifor after he started suffering severe respiratory difficulties a week after falling ill with the virus, said the pastor died ten minutes after treatment.

In the weeks before his death, COVID-19 sufferers made a habit of flocking to the Kingship International Ministries Church founded by Ndifor.

Ndifor would then lay his hands on them and pray for their healing.

His supporters called him a ‘prophet.’

When he died, they blocked the entrance to his home in the capital city of Douala for eight hours as medical workers tried to retrieve Ndifor’s body on Saturday morning.

Ndifor Frankline was last seen distributing face masks in public (Journal Du Cameroun)

The Governor of the coastal region said a police force had to be deployed when supporters blocked the entrance to Ndifor’s home and claimed the pastor was on a spiritual retreat with God so he could not be buried.

They sang and prayed for his resurrection throughout the weekend.

He was buried in front of the house on the day of his death.

Dozens of people knelt down on the ground outside Ndifor’s house in Cameroon as they prayed over the loss of a man who called himself a ‘prophet’.

Ndifor also donated buckets and soap to people in need as the virus swept through the world.

Ndifor had a huge following in Douala (Guardian Uk)

His last public outing was on April 20, when he stepped out to distribute face masks, while being mobbed by his fans and admirers.

Ndifor emerged seventh from the nine candidates who participated in the 2018 presidential election. He amassed 23,687 votes.

Cameroon has so far reported 3,529 COVID-19 cases and 140 fatalities.