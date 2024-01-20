Pastor blames parents for their children's involvement in money rituals

Titus stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

According to him, most parents are fond of comparing their children with their successful friends without knowing the source of their wealth.

” Most parents compare their children to others and start pushing them to venture into fraudulent activities to make money.

” Most parents don’t know how to motivate their children, rather they compare them to others, thereby pushing them to go the extra mile to make quick money.

” Some children are emotional and will start seeking alternative means of getting rich. They won’t mind even if it is illegal because they just want to make money.

” Parents should learn how to motivate their children and stop mounting unnecessary pressure on them. Stop pushing them to become desperate to make money,” he said.

The cleric however advised parents to encourage their children to be disciplined and embrace hard work.

He also advised youths in the country to stop comparing themselves with their peers and be dedicated to hard work and discipline.

”As a youth just focus on your dreams and wait patiently for God’s time. You are not in competition with anybody. God will crown your hard work soon,” he said.

Deji advised youths to avoid copying social media lifestyles and move at their own pace.