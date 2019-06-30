The embattled pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo addresses his church members as protesters stormed the church branches in Abuja and Lagos over the rape allegation levied against him by Busola Dakolo.

The pastor instructed his congregation to be peaceful and ignore the protesters around the church, saying 'they may say things but don’t reply anybody'.

He also said the church is not going to hold its program called The Seven Days of Glory because he doesn’t wasn't distractions from protesters.

Pastor Fatoyinbo said: "I have been relating with all my mentors, you know I am a man under authority, I really love to listen to them. So, I am going to be giving a few instructions as time goes on but the first instruction I want to give is, be that as it may with what is going on, I am not a desperate person to say we must have the programme. With what is going on I don’t want to put any… I don’t like… I am a peaceful person, you know that. So, because of this, we are going to be having prayers every day for those who are interested to come. But we are not going to have the seven days of glory (grumbling) because I don’t want all these kinds of stuff.

"I think last month we prayed for a whole month and we do all of that. Please, let’s be people of peace. So, if you want to pray with us, you can come here to pray. But the regular seven days…, you don’t want to put your guest speakers through that. You know we love to host people properly; we don’t want to do that. And you know some of them, apart from the fact that the Lord spoke to me about that, my mentors said to me, this is what we need to do while we step in and make sure we see what is going on.

"And you know what we stand for in COZA. So, please let’s obey God in our mentors and be a people of peace. Also, when you are going out, they are going to direct you how to go out, please don’t fight anybody, don’t reply anybody, you came to worship. They may say things to you, it doesn’t matter. Please, behave yourselves and make sure everything is in place. — “ Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor, COZA"

Bisola, Timi Dakolo's wife in a video interview with YNaija disclosed how Pastor Fatoyinbo raped her when she was 16.

The preacher has however, become the subject of rape conversation since the celebrity photographer narrated her rape experience with the pastor.