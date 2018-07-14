Pastor Bakare's visit to Buhari is not related to Kemi Adeosun

news

Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has disclosed that his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, July 13, 2018 has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun's NYSC exemption certificate.

The pastor had visited President Buhari almost same time the Finance Minister was spotted in the presidential villa on Friday, July 13.

Arrival and exit of Bakare from Aso Villa

Bakare reportedly arrived the President’s office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2.30pm while the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun was also sighted at the Presidential Villa around the same time.

In a statement from Bakare, the clergy left the premises alone at about 4pm.

My visit has nothing to do with Adeosun - Bakare

Pastor Bakare stressed that he did not meet Buhari alongside Adeosun.

He explained that both of them only met at the Presidential Villa insisting that his meeting with President Buhari was to thank him for the delegate sent to his mum's burial.

“Our meetings are not related. We met here,” Bakare told state house correspondents.

In his official statement, Bakare said: “Honourable Minister Kemi Adeosun and I arrived at the Villa at different times. We met at the corridor. She went on to see someone else in the Villa and I went into a closed door meeting with PMB alone to thank him for sending a powerful delegation to my mother’s home-going celebration.

“ This is the truth. The impression being created is as if she ran to me to speak to the President on her behalf. This impression is erroneous and false. I will appreciate that my side of the story is also published.”

Pastor Bakare was Buhari’s running mate when the President contested the 2011 presidential election on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change.