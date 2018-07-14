Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Pastor Bakare's visit to Buhari is not related to Kemi Adeosun

Tunde Bakare My visit to Buhari is to thank him for my mum's burial and not for Adeosun - Pastor

Pastor Bakare has insisted that his meeting with President Buhari has nothing to do with the certificate forgery saga of Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Bakare's visit to Buhari is not related to Kemi Adeosun play

Pastor Bakare has insisted that his meeting with President Buhari has nothing to do with the certificate forgery saga of Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.

(Sahara Reporters)

Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has disclosed that his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, July 13, 2018 has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun's NYSC exemption certificate.

The pastor had visited President Buhari almost same time the Finance Minister was spotted in the presidential villa on Friday, July 13.

Arrival and exit of Bakare from Aso Villa

Bakare reportedly arrived the President’s office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2.30pm while the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun was also sighted at the Presidential Villa around the same time.

In a statement from Bakare, the clergy left the premises alone at about 4pm.

Bakare says Buhari is insensitive for attending Kano wedding play President Buhari with Tunde Bakare (Proudly Nation)

 

My visit has nothing to do with Adeosun - Bakare

Pastor Bakare stressed that he did not meet Buhari alongside Adeosun.

He explained that both of them only met at the Presidential Villa insisting that his meeting with President Buhari was to thank him for the delegate sent to his mum's burial.

ALSO READ: President in closed-door meeting with Adeosun, Bakare at Aso Rock

“Our meetings are not related. We met here,” Bakare told state house correspondents.

In his official statement, Bakare said: “Honourable Minister Kemi Adeosun and  I arrived at the Villa at different times. We met at the corridor. She went on to see someone else in the Villa and I went into a closed door meeting with PMB alone to thank him for sending a powerful delegation to my mother’s home-going celebration.

“ This is the truth. The impression being created is as if she ran to me to speak to the President on her behalf. This impression is erroneous and false. I will appreciate that my side of the story is also published.

Pastor Bakare was Buhari’s running mate when the President contested the 2011 presidential election on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
2 Ekiti Election Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President in closed-door meeting with Adeosun, Bakare at Aso Rock
Buhari Tunde Bakare criticises President’s war against corruption
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Enough Is Enough Coalition group auction Dangote, Sanusi, Ezekwesili, Bakare, others at fund raiser
Oby Ezekwesili 'I won't accept a job in Buhari's government', ex minister says
Tunde Bakare Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to pastor's mother
Obasanjo OBJ pays condolence visit to Bode George, meets Tunde Bakare, others in Lagos
Renaming Of UNILAG My father was more than that – MKO Abiola’s son
EIE Nigeria Group to auction Dangote, Ezekwesili, Emir Sanusi to highest bidder
Buhari CAN says President should forget about 2019

Local

6 ways Aliko Dangote spends his billions
Obasanjo Ex President avoids sitting with APC members at Abuja meeting
Obasanjo shuns reserved seat at international event in Abuja
Obasanjo Ex-president shuns reserved seat at African Export and Import Bank meeting
Miyetti Allah says 5,000 herdsmen have been killed in 10 years
In Taraba 73 dead as herdsmen and community members clash
The Police spokesman faulted the Fayose's allegations on harassment of his person and other members of the PDP.
Fayose Governor lied about being assaulted - Police command