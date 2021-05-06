RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 things you need to know about Dare Adeboye

Here are 5 things you probably didn't know about Dare Adeboye.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, the sad news of the passing away of Dare Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God broke.

The pastor was found dead by his wife in his bedroom hours after ministering at a church.

Since his passing away, many Nigerians have wondered who the young lookalike of his father was.

Here are some interesting facts you need to know about the late pastor.

1.Until his death, Dare was a pastor at one of the RCCG branches in Eket, Akwa Ibom state. He was the assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

2. Aside from being a pastor, Dare was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator, bridge builder.

3. He had held previous posts in the RCCG with evangelical missions in England, Kaduna, Abuja, Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Plateau states.

4. Dare was the third child of the 79-year-old General Overseer of one of the largest churches in the world.

5. He was 42 years old. Until his death, he was married to Mrs. Temiloluwa Adeboye and they are blessed with children.

