5 things you need to know about Dare Adeboye

The pastor was found dead by his wife in his bedroom hours after ministering at a church.

Since his passing away, many Nigerians have wondered who the young lookalike of his father was.

Pulse Nigeria

Here are some interesting facts you need to know about the late pastor.

1.Until his death, Dare was a pastor at one of the RCCG branches in Eket, Akwa Ibom state. He was the assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

2. Aside from being a pastor, Dare was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator, bridge builder.

Pulse Nigeria

3. He had held previous posts in the RCCG with evangelical missions in England, Kaduna, Abuja, Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Plateau states.

4. Dare was the third child of the 79-year-old General Overseer of one of the largest churches in the world.