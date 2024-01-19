ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pastor accused of sexually assaulting church member denied bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Oyindamola Ogala dismissed the bail application, upholding the submission of the prosecution that the charges against the cleric were grievous.

Pastor accused of sexually assaulting church member denied bail [Daily Nigerian]
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting church member denied bail [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

Emenandy had applied for bail, citing health challenges.

According to his counsel, Ms C. E. Ezemba, Emenandy is suffering from high blood pressure, which requires medical attention.

However, Lagos State, counsel, Ola Azeez, in a 14-paragraph counter-affidavit, dated Dec 13, 2023, argued that the charges against the defendant were grievous, urging that he should not be granted bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Adebayo’s health challenge would not be a threat to other inmates since it was not contagious.

He added that the defendant could jump bail.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala dismissed the bail application, upholding the submission of the prosecution that the charges against the cleric were grievous.

“The bail application is refused, and accelerated hearing is hereby ordered,” the judge held.

Ogala adjourned the case until Feb. 23, for trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences are contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Emenandy had pleaded not guilty on arraignment.

The alleged victim had on Oct. 30, 2023, testified against the defendant, narrating before the court, how Emenandy allegedly taught him how to masturbate, watch pornographic content and practice anal sex.

The witness also testified that the defendant physically tortured him while he lived in his house.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor accused of sexually assaulting church member denied bail

Pastor accused of sexually assaulting church member denied bail

Polaris Bank staff sent to prison over alleged ₦16.6bn fraud

Polaris Bank staff sent to prison over alleged ₦16.6bn fraud

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court

Wike urges FCT CP to establish 2 more additional police divisions in Gwagwalada

Wike urges FCT CP to establish 2 more additional police divisions in Gwagwalada

Katsina Govt donates 25 hectares of land for construction of 500 FG's houses

Katsina Govt donates 25 hectares of land for construction of 500 FG's houses

Gombe isn't owned by any party, it belongs to us all - Yahaya urges unity with opposition

Gombe isn't owned by any party, it belongs to us all - Yahaya urges unity with opposition

Protests erupt in Nasarawa over Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll

Protests erupt in Nasarawa over Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima