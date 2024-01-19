Pastor accused of sexually assaulting church member denied bail

Emenandy had applied for bail, citing health challenges.

According to his counsel, Ms C. E. Ezemba, Emenandy is suffering from high blood pressure, which requires medical attention.

However, Lagos State, counsel, Ola Azeez, in a 14-paragraph counter-affidavit, dated Dec 13, 2023, argued that the charges against the defendant were grievous, urging that he should not be granted bail.

He said that Adebayo’s health challenge would not be a threat to other inmates since it was not contagious.

He added that the defendant could jump bail.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala dismissed the bail application, upholding the submission of the prosecution that the charges against the cleric were grievous.

“The bail application is refused, and accelerated hearing is hereby ordered,” the judge held.

Ogala adjourned the case until Feb. 23, for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences are contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Emenandy had pleaded not guilty on arraignment.

The alleged victim had on Oct. 30, 2023, testified against the defendant, narrating before the court, how Emenandy allegedly taught him how to masturbate, watch pornographic content and practice anal sex.