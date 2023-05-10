The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

Ima Elijah

NIS earns forex from passport sales but can't buy booklets as CBN won't grant forex for imports.

The Nigerian passport [Current School News]
The Nigerian passport [Current School News]

Recommended articles

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Idris Jere, made this known during a public hearing organised by an ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Jere stated that the NIS earns foreign exchange through the sale of passports; however, due to the CBN's reluctance to grant forex for the importation of passport booklets, the NIS is unable to obtain the same booklet.

He also noted that the inability to set up a passport producing factory in Nigeria is a significant factor contributing to the scarcity of passports, as the production of the passport booklets is done abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jere, the seven major components used for producing passports are sold in the international market, and the assemblage and production of passports are done in Malaysia.

He commended Irris Smart Technology Ltd, the foreign company responsible for producing the passport, for their efforts, given the existing conditions.

However, Jere recommended that a proper exit plan should be put in place for a smooth handover from Irris Smart Technology to prevent any breach of contract and production process when the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) takes over the local production of passports.

He added that the presidential directive to commence production of passports locally is a welcome development.

In his testimony before the committee, the Managing Director of Irris Smart Technology Ltd, Yinker Fisher, revealed that prior to the e-passport system, the Nigerian passport was plagued by embarrassing irregularities and inconsistency under the watch of NSPM.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that due to a lack of capacity, NSPM outsourced the passport production process to three companies, which led to several irregularities, including passport colour and numbers.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen